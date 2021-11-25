KP Minister congratulates new KhUJ cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Khan Bangash has congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ).

He while extending all out support and cooperation of the government expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet of the KhUJ would dedicatedly work for the welfare and betterment of the journalists' community.

Kamran Bangash in his message of felicitation here on Thursday, said that journalism is a sacred profession and those attached to this profession are worth honour.

He appreciated the unforgettable role played by the journalists' community during the war of terror and other tragedies faced by the province in the recent past.

He said that the province was facing big challenges and that is why the journalist community has to play their role in differentiating between truth and lie as well as sensitizing people for safeguarding their rights.

He went on to say that journalists' role in reformation of the society was above board. He said that democracy and journalism was very close to each other as the duty of a democratic government was to bring transparency in government functioning, serving of the people devotedly and protection of the public rights was also performed by the journalists and did their duty impartially.

He said that the present government was taking practical steps for bringing about the era of justice and transparency in the province. He said that the majority of the youth had voted for PTI into power and that is why the agenda of the present government was in fact the agenda of youth.

He called upon the young journalists to keep an eye over the performance of the government and help it in reformation of institutions and bringing transparency in the province. He said that the provincial government always welcomed positive criticism and took it as a beacon of light for itself.

Kamran Bnagash said that journalists' community had always been working to steer the society into the right direction. He hoped that our journalists would duly project the welfare and development projects of the provincial government in a constructive manner and would realize the people that the present government was working for the progress and prosperity of the people without any discrimination.