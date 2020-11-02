UrduPoint.com
KP Minister Criticizes PDM's Protest Movement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

KP Minister criticizes PDM's protest movement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) saying opposition was united to save their leaders from accountability.

He said movement of opposition is not in the interest of people.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Shaukat Yousafzai said opposition should come to the streets when the government was not ready to listen them.

He said the government is repeatedly inviting them for talks. He said reality of PDM would be unveiled before people soon.

The Provincial Minister said if the PDM would have 50 per cent chance of success then Pakistan Muslim League- (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party would never have made Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of the alliance.

"It is a great achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all thieves have joined hands before the election. All frustrated and rejected politicians have become part of the PDM," Shaukat Yousafzai added.

He said Pak Army is our pride as due to their sacrifices, there is peace in the country. He said PDM should not hold its rally in Peshawar due to the threat of terrorism and new wave of Covid19.

