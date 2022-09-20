UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Directs Accelerating Pace Of Work On Food Testing Labs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP Minister directs accelerating pace of work on food testing labs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Food Atif Khan has directed acceleration of the pace of work on the establishment of five more mobile food testing laboratories in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on the ongoing projects initiated under the auspices of Food Department here on Tuesday.

Besides, Secretary Food, Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Food, Kashif Jilani and Director General (DG) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DG Food Authority briefed the minister on the performance and facilitation process in connection with the establishment of mobile food testing laboratories.

The meeting was told that the quality of food items is being analysed in seven divisions of the province through seven modern mobile food testing laboratories on a daily basis.

During the last few months 3,752 samples of 20 food items have been analyzed out of them 2538 have proved upto the approved standard while 1214 samples have been declared sub-standard.

Similarly, he said that 1284 samples of milk from various districts were analyzed through mobile food testing laboratories, out of which 922 matched the quality standard and adulteration was found in 362 samples.

Furthermore, he said that over 15,500 litres of milk, 10,000 beverages have been discarded after proving adulteration in them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Progress From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

48 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

49 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

1 hour ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

2 hours ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.