KP Minister directs accelerating pace of work on food testing labs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Food Atif Khan has directed acceleration of the pace of work on the establishment of five more mobile food testing laboratories in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on the ongoing projects initiated under the auspices of Food Department here on Tuesday.

Besides, Secretary Food, Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Food, Kashif Jilani and Director General (DG) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DG Food Authority briefed the minister on the performance and facilitation process in connection with the establishment of mobile food testing laboratories.

The meeting was told that the quality of food items is being analysed in seven divisions of the province through seven modern mobile food testing laboratories on a daily basis.

During the last few months 3,752 samples of 20 food items have been analyzed out of them 2538 have proved upto the approved standard while 1214 samples have been declared sub-standard.

Similarly, he said that 1284 samples of milk from various districts were analyzed through mobile food testing laboratories, out of which 922 matched the quality standard and adulteration was found in 362 samples.

Furthermore, he said that over 15,500 litres of milk, 10,000 beverages have been discarded after proving adulteration in them.