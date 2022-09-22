KP minister directs completion of Serene Canal System by May 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the Serene Canal System till May 30 this year.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday. Secretary Irrigation Mohammad Ayaz, Chief Engineers, Project Directors and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding remodeling of Warsak Canal System, Pehur High Level Canal, Seren Canal System Mansehra and other projects of the irrigation department.

The provincial minister was informed regarding cost, benefits, progress and challenges in the construction of these projects.

Arshad Ayub Khan said that the construction of small dams was the top priority to conserve water for irrigation purposes and promote the agriculture sector of the province.

The minister also directed for the completion of Pehur High Level Canal project by December 2023.