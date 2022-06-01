UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Directs Eradication Of Illegal Water Connections

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 07:48 PM

KP Minister directs eradication of illegal water connections

KP Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Shakeel Ahmad Khan has directed the concerned authorities to eradicate all illegal water connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Shakeel Ahmad Khan has directed the concerned authorities to eradicate all illegal water connections.

Presiding over a review meeting on Wednesday regarding ongoing and new development schemes, he further directed the installation of water testing and material testing labs in new schemes, so these tests could be conducted at regional level.

He also directed the completion of the promotion process in the department as soon as possible. He directed convening of the meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Drawing Establishment Branch and Ministerial Staff till 15th and 20th of the current month respectively to not only fill the shortage of staff and also resolve the longstanding problem of the employees.

The provincial minister said that in the period of last four years 9,66,000 people were supplied 53 million gallons of water on a daily basis while 646 schemes in settled districts and 1102 schemes in the newly merged districts have been completely solarized .

Similarly, he said that 2,64,000 people are being supplied water from Abbottabad City and Batkhela Town gravity water supply schemes. During the period of the last four years, 2358 schemes including 1036 schemes in newly merged districts have been completed in the province.

Furthermore, he said that 831 sanitation schemes have been completed in settled districts, which benefitting nearly one million people.

