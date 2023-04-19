KP Minister directs immediate repair of condemned vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil has directed the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to immediate repairing and utilization condemned vehicles parked in the offices of the authority and its training institutes.

In light of the directives of the caretaker minister, the first rehabilitated vehicle has been handed over to the Women Poly-Technical Institute, Hayatabad on Wednesday. The provincial minister formally handover the keys of the vehicle to the Principal of the Institute.

The provincial minister directed the authority for getting all condemned and obsolete vehicles parked at the colleges and offices of the technical department education repaired to utilize them instead of purchasing new vehicles.

The measure will not only help address the issue of the shortage of vehicles with the institutes, rather will also save millions of rupees of the public exchequer, being spent on the purchase of new vehicles.

Managing Director (TEVTA, Abdul Ghaffar and the teaching staff of the institute were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that all condemned and dumped vehicles available with the department are being turned usable after repair. The step, he said will fulfil the need for vehicles for the Technical Education Department with immediate effect.