KP Minister Directs Increase In Number Of Low Cost Houses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Minister directs increase in number of low cost houses

KP Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali has directed increase in the number of plots for the low cost houses in Jalozai Housing Scheme and other housing schemes in the province

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) here Thursday. Besides, Director General (DG) PHA Dr Amjad Ali, other authorities concerned also attended the meeting.

The meeting was discussed in detail regarding different ongoing projects of the housing sector.

The provincial minister said that beside low income persons, the construction of low cost houses would also be made possible for government employees' from BPS-10 to BPS-17.

Dr Amjad Ali said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the construction of low cost houses would be made possible for low income persons. He said that the focus of the prime minister was the provision of low cost houses for economically weak persons and for the achievement of the goal the department would have to accelerate its pace of work.

The provincial minister was told that nearly 50% work on Jarma Housing Scheme has been completed that also include the constructions of a community centre, site office and mosque.

