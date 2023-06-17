UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Directs Jails Authorities To Ensure Quality Food To Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 07:35 PM

KP Minister directs jails authorities to ensure quality food to prisoners

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant on Prisons Hidayatullah Khan Afridi Saturday issued instructions to the authorities of Haripur and Mansehra jails to ensure the provision of quality food and all other facilities to the prisoners in the jails

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant on Prisons Hidayatullah Khan Afridi Saturday issued instructions to the authorities of Haripur and Mansehra jails to ensure the provision of quality food and all other facilities to the prisoners in the jails.

Special attention should be paid to cleanliness and all medical facilities should be provided in prisons for the treatment of sick prisoners and relatives and visitors should be treated well.

The Superintendent Special Assistant issued these instructions on the occasion of separate visits to District Haripur and Mansehra Jails.

Superintendents Jails visited the various parts of the jails and gave a detailed briefing on the administrative affairs of the jails to the Superintendent Special Assistant. Supervising Special Assistant Hidayatullah Afridi inspected the kitchens of both the jails and checked the quality of food served to the prisoners and also inquired about the menu of food served to the prisoners in the jails on a daily basis. On this occasion, Supervising Special Assistant Hidayatullah Afridi said that we are trying our best to carry out the responsibilities of the caretaker government as long as we are assigned and to create facilities in all departments for the convenience of the people so that people can benefit more from these facilities.

He said that the prisoners in the prisons should be well reformed so that after their release from the prisons, these prisoners can live like responsible citizens of the society and not get involved in any type of crimes again, only by following such measures.

Crime can be controlled in society. He directed the psychiatrists present in the prisons for counseling the prisoners to counsel the prisoners well.

He issued instructions to the authorities of both the jails that the security of the jails should be made possible in every possible way and any kind of negligence or negligence in this would not be tolerated. Supervising Special Assistant for Jails, Hidayatullah Afridi urged the two prison administrations to ensure cleanliness and provision of all other facilities in the jails.

