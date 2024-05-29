KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Monday directed concerned officers of Workers Welfare Board (WWB) KP to distribute scholarship funds among children of employees who are studying in different universities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Monday directed concerned officers of Workers Welfare board (WWB) KP to distribute scholarship funds among children of employees who are studying in different universities of the province.

He was chairing a review meeting of WWB at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Secretary labor department, Secretary WWB, Directors and other officials also attended the meeting.

The KP minister also directed the concerned officers to constitute zonal committees to expedite the process and distribute scholarship funds within a week.

On the occasion, minister was told that data of all beneficiaries has been collected for verification process which would be completed soon for funds distribution.

