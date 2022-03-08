UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Directs Regular Monitoring Of Ongoing Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:18 PM

KP Minister directs regular monitoring of ongoing housing schemes

KP Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Khan has directed the monitoring of all schemes initiated under the supervision of the Housing Department on a regular basis to ensure their timely completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Khan has directed the monitoring of all schemes initiated under the supervision of the Housing Department on a regular basis to ensure their timely completion.

He issued these directives while talking to the newly posted Secretary Housing Department here in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed residential schemes initiated under the auspices of the department in Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Hangu and Swat districts. Besides, the projects of satellite townships and importance of the Regional Facilitation Centres in detail.

Amjad Ali Khan said that as per directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the department is avoiding the acquisition of agricultural land for housing societies and focusing on maximum tree plantation in all residential colonies.

He further said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government is ensuring the provision of residential facilities to the people.

The minister said that the housing sector is playing a crucial role in economic development as over 50 industrial sectors are directly or indirectly linked with it.

He said that due to the conducive environment and facilitation offered by the government, both local and domestic investors are keen to invest in the housing sector.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Kohat Nowshera Amjad Ali All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behin ..

Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behind no-trust-motion

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drug ..

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drugs In A Joint Operation

16 minutes ago
 Govt did landmark legislation for protection of wo ..

Govt did landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad Umar

29 minutes ago
 More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

1 minute ago
 Rain likely to prevail in various parts of country ..

Rain likely to prevail in various parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt ' ..

Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt 'mafia' : Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>