KP Minister directs regular monitoring of ongoing housing schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali Khan has directed the monitoring of all schemes initiated under the supervision of the Housing Department on a regular basis to ensure their timely completion.

He issued these directives while talking to the newly posted Secretary Housing Department here in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed residential schemes initiated under the auspices of the department in Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Hangu and Swat districts. Besides, the projects of satellite townships and importance of the Regional Facilitation Centres in detail.

Amjad Ali Khan said that as per directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the department is avoiding the acquisition of agricultural land for housing societies and focusing on maximum tree plantation in all residential colonies.

He further said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government is ensuring the provision of residential facilities to the people.

The minister said that the housing sector is playing a crucial role in economic development as over 50 industrial sectors are directly or indirectly linked with it.

He said that due to the conducive environment and facilitation offered by the government, both local and domestic investors are keen to invest in the housing sector.