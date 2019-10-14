KP Minister directs to start work on ADP schemes

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincail Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan has directed to start work on schemes approved under the current year annual development programme (ADP) for Charsadda district and vow not to accept any unjustified delay in this regard.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding approved ADP funded projects in Charsadda district here on Monday. Beside, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Charsadda Adeel Shah, the officers of other departments also attended the meeting.

During meeting, the law minister was briefed in detail regarding progress report on different projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that with the establishment of Charsadda Medical College, the District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda would be upgraded to the status of 500-bed teaching hospital.

He directed earlier starting of work on the medical college and keeping him timely inform on progress on the projects. The authorities of education, C&W and Irrigation informed the minister regarding progress on different projects in Charsadda.

The provincial minister directed the irrigation authorities for starting work on protection wall on Kabul River from Dheri Zardad to Sardheri to timely prevent loss from any flood.

The law minister stressed upon the authorities for the completion of ongoing projects as soon as possible.

At the end of the meeting, the provincial minister told the district officers that the speedy release of funds from Finance Department would be ensured and no delay would be accepted. He further said that relief and service delivery to the people will also be ensured as soon as possible.