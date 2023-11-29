KP minister directs utilization of resources for imparting skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Technical Education, Industries and Commerce, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has directed that the available resources of technical education department should be utilized for the provision of skilled development and professional training.

The caretaker minister also directed to include olive grafting and other relevant necessary training courses for the areas of Orakzai, Bajaur and Waziristan in the said special program while complete data of the trained and employed skilled workers under this program should be provided.

He gave this directive on Wednesday during a briefing given to him regarding the Accelerated Skilled Development Program, a special project launched by the Department of Industries,Commerce and Technical Education department for the merged districts.

Project Director Khalid Usman Wazir and Coordinator Tufail provided details regarding the aims and objectives of this important project.

The minister was informed that under the project, essential training courses related to the core sectors of mining, textile, manufacturing and construction, tourism, livestock and agriculture, engineering, IT and telecom are being provided as per the market requirements.

He was informed that in the first phase of the same program, training of 302 male and female skilled workers of the area has been completed, while 445 people are enrolled in second batch.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister directed that under the program, an MoU should be made with TEVTA to use the Institute of Technical Education Department in Hayatabad for gem and gemmological course, while such courses for which the infrastructure and teaching facilities are available in the technical education local colleges to be utilized.

The caretaker minister also directed to provide fee structure details of those private institutions from which the training services are being utilised under the programme.

He said that the data of trained skilled workers should be given to Akhowat Foundation and Bank of Khyber through Small Industries Development Board for the provision of micro economic loans so that they can start their employment.APP/aqk