UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Enquires About Ailing Journalist's Health

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

KP Minister enquires about ailing journalist's health

Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) wherein he enquired about the health of journalist Taj Mohammad Hiran Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) wherein he enquired about the health of journalist Taj Mohammad Hiran Mohmand.

He also enquired about medical facilities provided to him in the hospital.

Shaukat Yousafzai also announced a cash assistance of Rs 1 lac for the treatment of Hiran Mohmand and directed the hospital administration for provision of better health medical treatment to him.

During the visit, the provincial minister for information also enquired about the health others patients admitted in the hospital.

Related Topics

Visit Reading

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia support project to improve livel ..

34 seconds ago

Dana Gas share of collections rose to AED 293 mm i ..

42 seconds ago

Sri Lanka to dedicate third Bangladesh ODI to Kula ..

25 seconds ago

Italy allows migrant minors off blocked coastguard ..

26 seconds ago

Marble products in tribal areas exempted from taxe ..

28 seconds ago

Former hockey player deprives of cash, jewelry, me ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.