Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) wherein he enquired about the health of journalist Taj Mohammad Hiran Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) wherein he enquired about the health of journalist Taj Mohammad Hiran Mohmand.

He also enquired about medical facilities provided to him in the hospital.

Shaukat Yousafzai also announced a cash assistance of Rs 1 lac for the treatment of Hiran Mohmand and directed the hospital administration for provision of better health medical treatment to him.

During the visit, the provincial minister for information also enquired about the health others patients admitted in the hospital.