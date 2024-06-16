KP Minister Ensures SOP Compliance During His Visit To Haripur And Ghazi Cattle Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Affairs, Arshad Ayub Khan on Sunday inspected the cattle markets in Haripur and Ghazi tehsils to ensure the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Azha.
During his visit, the minister assessed the availability of essential facilities, including clean drinking water for visitors, water troughs for animals, shelters, and overall cleanliness in the cattle markets. He instructed municipal officials to ensure every possible facility for people travelling from distant areas, including cold drinking water and adequate seating arrangements.
Arshad Ayub Khan highlighted the provincial government's efforts to establish uniform SOPs for cattle markets across the province, emphasizing the Department of Local Government's role in enforcing these regulations.
He issued a stern warning that TMA officials failing to perform their duties would receive show-cause notices. Additionally, he directed that the entry fee and the fee for selling animals be prominently displayed in all markets.
He also underscored the importance of the cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Adha, instructing the immediate distribution of biodegradable bags to collect and dispose of animal waste promptly.
During the visit, key officials, including Secretary the Local Government board Zahid Qureshi, Chairman of Tehsil Local Government Sahibzada Qasim Shah, TMO Ghazi Noor Nabi, and TO (I&S) Ghazi, accompanied the minister.
