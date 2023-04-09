PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Umer Shehzad, the nephew of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

In a condolence message, the provincial minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.