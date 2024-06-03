KP Minister for Auqaf acquitted in May 9 allegations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Anti Terrorism court on Monday acquitted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Adnan Qadri in cases of hooliganism and vandalism on May 9.

He expressed gratitude to his lawyer Habibullah Mohmand and termed his release the victory of democracy and justice, adding that he always respected judiciary, administration and law.