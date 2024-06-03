KP Minister For Auqaf Acquitted In May 9 Allegations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Anti Terrorism court on Monday acquitted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Adnan Qadri in cases of hooliganism and vandalism on May 9.
He expressed gratitude to his lawyer Habibullah Mohmand and termed his release the victory of democracy and justice, adding that he always respected judiciary, administration and law.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares amid fuel price drop5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 301,500 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Rain to subside heatwave conditions during this week: PMD5 minutes ago
-
Exhibition titled "“A tribute to the people of Pakistan" on June 0515 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Alliance Française celebrate Paris Olympics with photo exhibition15 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares mmid fuel price drop15 minutes ago
-
SECP bootcamp to impart financial literacy to over 1500 educators concluded15 minutes ago
-
Emergency service provided to 1168 people in May15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Advisor distributes flour bags to deserving families25 minutes ago
-
Former CM GB announces land donation for special school25 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers among seven held in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked35 minutes ago