KP minister for bringing salaries of second shift employees on par with minimum wages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the department high-ups to bring the salaries of the employees of second shift in public schools on par with the officially fixed minimum wages.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding second shift schools and ongoing enrollment campaign here on Monday.

Special Secretary Barkatullah, Additional Secretary (Reforms) Asfandyar Khattak, Additional Secretary (General) Abdul Karam, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Kabeer Khan Afridi, Director Elementary and Secondary Education Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim, and other high officials attended the meeting.

The minister said following a report of the Education Monitoring Authority, he approved the inclusion of 228 more schools in the second shift. Currently, 17,665 employees, including ministerial staff had been working in the second shift schools while 25,765 boys and 10,280 girls were getting education in the existing 1,181 schools, he added.

Tarakai said the students of the second shift schools performed well in the recently announced results by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

He further directed to update the talent pool and build capacities of the existing teachers and recruitment more in the second shift schools.

During a briefing regarding the enrollment drive, the minister was told that more than 0.3 million children were enrolled. He directed for the activation of all teams of the education department at tehsil, circle and district levels to achieve their targets of enrollment till the end of August.

Tarakai also called for the provision of complete details about boys and girls students on the dashboard and formation of regional level committees under the supervision of the additional secretaries, which would be responsible for provision of online record of the enrollment drive, including boys and girls students.

The provincial minister directed to utilise all available resources for the ongoing enrollment drive and take action against poor performers.