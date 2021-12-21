UrduPoint.com

KP Minister For Constitution Of Pension Fund At Gomal University

KP Minister for constitution of pension fund at Gomal University

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday presiding over the meeting of Gomal University Senate directed constitution of pension fund at the university for payment of pensions to retired employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Tuesday presiding over the meeting of Gomal University Senate directed constitution of pension fund at the university for payment of pensions to retired employees.

Chairing the senate meeting here at Governor House, he said that Gomal University should get guidance from Peshawar University for setting up of Pension funds.

He deplored that the university lacks planning in budget preparations and directed the university administration to prepare the ERP system within six months.

Earlier the meeting discussed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 annual budget and considered various suggestions presented on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Principal to KP Governor Mehmood Hassan, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Rashid Khan and other senate members.

