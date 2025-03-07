KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps to ensure compulsory internship

KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has directed for taking practical steps to ensure compulsory internship for students as policy of the Education Commission

He has further directed for signing of an agreement between Higher Education Department and Youth Affairs Department to generate the opportunities of internship for the students of the merged districts and a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) among the Higher Education Department, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Youth Affairs Department to generate the opportunity of internship in artificial intelligence (AI) and discipline of Emerging Technology.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding provision of maximum opportunities of internship for the students of BS Programme in public sector colleges at tehsil level here on Thursday.

Besides, Special Secretary Higher Education, Additional Secretaries, Director Colleges, other authorities of the Higher Education and Youth Affairs Departments also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Additional Director (Colleges) gave a detailed briefing regarding creation of various opportunities of internship for the students of colleges.

The meeting was told about a meticulous dialogue with the owners of industries in Peshawar, Mardan and Hazara divisions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for creation of internship opportunities for college students while visits to other regions are also being carried out and this mission will also be completed in other regions also.

The lists of various subjects have been prepared for teaching in colleges and detailed meetings in this regard with industrialists and other organizations are being held to get stakeholders agree on provision of internship opportunities for students.