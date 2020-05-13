KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has been recovered from coronavirus infection as his test has come negative, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

In an official news release, the minister said that due to 14 day quarantine, he had remained away from the service of the people, but after recovery he will continue the public service with the same spirit and zeal.

He said that he had been recovered with the blessing of Almighty Allah and prayers of the general public, saying he is thankful to the good wishes of the people.

The provincial minister appealed the people to avoid coming out of their houses unnecessary and follow precautionary measures against corona in letter and spirit to arrest the pandemic as soon as possible. He said that corona pandemic could be defeated only through adopting precautionary measures.