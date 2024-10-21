Open Menu

KP Minister For LG Meets ADB Delegation To Discuss KPCIP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 08:55 PM

KP Minister for LG meets ADB delegation to discuss KPCIP

The Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, on Monday met with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, on Monday met with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

Member of the National Assembly Ali Asghar Khan from Abbottabad, Secretary of the Local Government Department Dawood Khan and Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ornell Gardik provided a comprehensive briefing on the Project Readiness Facility (PRF) 1 and 2. The forum encouraged interactive discussions, allowing participants to raise questions and delve deeper into the details of the projects.

The representatives from the Asian Development Bank, including Norio Saitto, Xijie Lu, Mian Shaukat Shafiq, Syed Umar Ali Shah, and Inayatullah Waseem, contributed to the discussions, highlighting the importance of collaboration in enhancing urban infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of WSSCA Sajid Khan Jadoon, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Project Director of KPCIP, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, and Engineer Rehan Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of WSSCA Abbottabad.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Asghar Khan Asian Development Bank From Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

11 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

11 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

11 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

11 minutes ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

11 minutes ago
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

11 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

11 minutes ago
 PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical che ..

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

11 minutes ago
 KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

17 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize ..

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan