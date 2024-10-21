KP Minister for LG meets ADB delegation to discuss KPCIP

The Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, on Monday met with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan, on Monday met with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

Member of the National Assembly Ali Asghar Khan from Abbottabad, Secretary of the Local Government Department Dawood Khan and Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ornell Gardik provided a comprehensive briefing on the Project Readiness Facility (PRF) 1 and 2. The forum encouraged interactive discussions, allowing participants to raise questions and delve deeper into the details of the projects.

The representatives from the Asian Development Bank, including Norio Saitto, Xijie Lu, Mian Shaukat Shafiq, Syed Umar Ali Shah, and Inayatullah Waseem, contributed to the discussions, highlighting the importance of collaboration in enhancing urban infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of WSSCA Sajid Khan Jadoon, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Project Director of KPCIP, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, and Engineer Rehan Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of WSSCA Abbottabad.