KP Minister for preparing public welfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Monday stressed on preparing the projects of public interest in the fields of education, health, drinking water, electricity, gas, communication and works under the Production Bonus Fund (PBF).

The law minister directed the authorities concerned to prepare such projects which would directly benefit the people.

In a statement issued here he further directed that coordination between all departments was very important for timely completion of the projects.

Referring to PBF he said that transparent and fair use of the fund would be ensured at all costs and each and every penny would be spent purely on the welfare of the people.

He added that a comprehensive development plan would be devised keeping in view the needs of each area under the PBF.