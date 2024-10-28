KP Minister For Prisons, Chairman DDAC Committee Visit District Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) To address inmates' concerns, KP Minister for Prisons Hamayun Khan, along with Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Jadoon and former MPA Nisar Safdar Jadoon, visited the District Jail Abbottabad.
During their visit, they listened to the issues faced by the inmates and directed immediate solutions.
In addition, the Minister announced an immediate change in the jail's food menu, which will be implemented from Tuesday.
Emphasizing the commitment of the provincial government, Hamayun Khan stated that efforts were being made to enhance development across the province and improve facilities within prisons.
He highlighted that inmates have rights that must be respected, noting that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has consistently issued directives to ensure maximum facilities are provided to inmates in accordance with prison laws.
This visit reflects the government's ongoing commitment to inmate welfare and rights, he said.
