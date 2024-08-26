KP Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmed Abbasi takes urgent action on BSTH deteriorating condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) KP Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, along with Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shujaat Nabi Monday paid a surprise visit to the Benazir Shaheed Teaching Hospital (BSTH) Abbottabad.

During the inspection, they checked various departments including the Emergency, CCU, Medical Ward, and others, and addressed the concerns of patients and their families.

The Minister expressed grave concerns about the hospital’s condition, particularly criticizing the poor state of cleanliness and sanitation.

He announced plans to convene a high-level meeting in Peshawar to tackle the hospital’s issues and instructed the hospital administration to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the meeting. This meeting will involve the Secretary of Health, the Minister of Health, and other relevant authorities and stakeholders to collaboratively resolve the problems.

Abbasi also directed the hospital’s DMS, Dr.

Bashiruddin, and Regional Director Hazara, Dr. Aamir Israr, to formulate a detailed action plan to address all issues at the hospital and emphasized the need to utilize all available resources and efforts to enhance patient facilities.

Nazeer Abbassi expressed his disappointment and distress over the hospital’s deteriorating state, noting its significance as the oldest and most historic hospital in the Hazara region, which has long been trusted by the local population.

The Minister committed to raising the issue with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. He revealed that the matter of funding for the hospital’s under-construction building had already been discussed with the CM and MPA Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

He assured that funding would be secured soon, construction would begin, and efforts would be made to upgrade the hospital into a leading medical institution.