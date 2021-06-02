UrduPoint.com
KP Minister For Revenue Tenders Resignation On Voluntarily Basis, Continue To Work As Advisor To CM

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:57 PM

KP Minister for Revenue tenders resignation on voluntarily basis, continue to work as Advisor to CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Qalander Lodhi has tendered his resignation on voluntarily basis, reads an official statement issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Qalander Lodhi has tendered his resignation on voluntarily basis, reads an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan has accepted the resignation of Qalander Lodhi, the statement added.

However, Qalander Lodhi has also been directed to continue work as Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Revenue.

Qalander Lodhi's resignation come in the wake of a debate raised in KP assembly a couple of days earlier over size of the provincial cabinet.

MPA Ahmad Kareem Kundi had raised a point in the assembly that provincial cabinet has 17 Ministers against the legally allowed strength of 16.

Taking notice of the legal point, Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had issued directives to Advocate General to apprise the house about limitations granted by the law.

