KP Minister For Solar Installation, Renovation Work At Govt Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal on Tuesday directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to prepare a feasibility report for repairing dilapidated classrooms and boundary walls at Government Sentinel Model School Chokara, district Karak.
He also ordered the installation of a solar plant in the school to facilitate students.
Barakwal assured that the provincial government is committed to improving educational facilities and promoting quality education.
He paid a visit to several educational institutions in Karak district, including Government Sentinel Model School Chokara, Government High School Ghundi Kalla, and a local Primary school.
During the visits, the minister inspected classrooms and facilities, accompanied by principals and teachers.
He interacted with students, emphasizing that education is the foundation of national progress and urged them to work with dedication.
School heads briefed him on the challenges facing their institutions. Responding to their concerns, Barakwal assured full government support and directed the Communication & Works (C&W) Department to prepare a feasibility report for repairing dilapidated classrooms and boundary walls at Sentinel Model School Chokara.
He also ordered the installation of a solar plant to facilitate students.
The minister added that the provincial government was taking practical steps to promote quality education in line with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Teachers and students welcomed the visit, terming it an encouraging step.
