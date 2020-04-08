KP minister hands over relief cheques

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:41 PM

KP Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has handed over a relief cheque of Rs.0.3 million to the heirs of the woman died due to lightning in Khazana area of Shamozai, district Swat and cheques of Rs.0.1 million each among the children injured due to collapse of school wall

The provincial minister expressed sorrow over the loss of precious life due to lightning and said that human life has no alternate. However, the government is extending financial assistance to bereaved family to share their grief.

