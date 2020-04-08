KP minister hands over relief cheques

KP Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has handed over a relief cheque of Rs.0.3 million to the heirs of the woman died due to lightning in Khazana area of Shamozai, district Swat and cheques of Rs.0.1 million each among the children injured due to collapse of school wall

