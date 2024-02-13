KP Minister inaugurates child protection unit in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Provisional Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Justice retired Arshad Qaiser on Tuesday stated that the government is determined to fulfill its international and national responsibilities for the protection of children

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Provisional Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Special education, and Women Empowerment, Justice retired Arshad Qaiser on Tuesday stated that the government is determined to fulfill its international and national responsibilities for the protection of children.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Child Protection Unit in collaboration with UNICEF, under the supervision of the Department of Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that establishing Child Protection Units in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and strengthening the Child Protection Help Line 1121 are among the priorities of the government for the welfare of children.

Arshad Qaiser said that the inauguration of the Child Protection Unit in Abbottabad is a crucial milestone in strengthening the child protection system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the comprehensive system for the protection of children established by Secretary of Social Welfare and Special Education, Dr.

Anila Mahfooz Darani, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, and Chief Protection Officer UNICEF Peshawar Ijaz Muhammad Khan, and Child Protection Specialist Suhail Ahmed for their efforts in ensuring cooperation between stakeholders.

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam while addressing the ceremony said that children are the most precious asset of the nation and it is the duty of the government and all members of society to provide them with all kinds of protection. He assured that all line departments will cooperate fully in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Farooq, Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad Khan, UNICEF Field Officer Aridoula Razaq, Sosan, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Islamabad, Suhail Ahmed, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Peshawar, and others also addressed and briefed on children's rights and protection.