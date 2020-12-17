UrduPoint.com
KP Minister Inaugurates Computerized Land Record Service Center In Buner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi inaugurated the Service Delivery Center Computerization of Land Record in Dagar Tehsil, Buner District on Thursday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi inaugurated the Service Delivery Center Computerization of Land Record in Dagar Tehsil, Buner District on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural function Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister on Computerization of Land Records.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the land records in the Service Delivery Center were computerized and opened to the public.

He said on the center people can get facilities like deportation, individual and transfer in a short time in a computerized manner at specific locations.

He said that computerization of land records would solve land issues in a short span of time, which would be of great benefit to the people.

He said that the purpose of setting up of Service Delivery Centers is to provide better facilities to the people in a transparent manner under one roof.

He said that the establishment of these centers would save the people from unnecessary delays in transfers, transfers etc.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that public complaints would be acted upon in these centers and action would be taken against those responsible.

He said that in the light of the directives of the present government, various administrative units have been set up for better governance and improvement of administrative affairs. He appreciated the efforts of the district administration and issued instructions.

