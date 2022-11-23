UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Inaugurates Electrification, Gas Projects In Jalozai Housing Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Amjad Ali on Wednesday inaugurated electrification and gas projects in Jalozai Housing scheme Nowshera.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that all the basic facilities related to the construction and occupancy of houses had been provided in Jalozai Housing Project in the Nowshera district, adding that the plot owners could start construction work any time they require.

He said that it was commendable to expedite the work on the project and ensure its completion in a short period of time. Dr Amjad Ali said that the Jalozai housing project consists of a total of 8,905 kanals of land, whereas 8,631 plots of 10, 7, 5 and 20 marlas.

He also issued instructions to the plot owners to start the construction work as soon as possible as every basic amenity including mosques, educational institutions, health centers, parks, cemeteries and others had been provided.

The minister said that the provincial government was taking practical steps to provide better housing facilities to the homeless and poor people. He highlighted the housing department was also playing an important role in rural development, including creating employment opportunities in the province.

He lauded the management of the housing department for making the Jalozai housing project a success and expressed satisfaction with the measures adopted. On this occasion, Secretary Housing and Director General Provincial Housing Authority were also present.

