KP Minister inaugurates IT skills training center at Qadafi, Utmankhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for newly merged districts affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical education Dr. Aamer Abdullah has paid a day long visit to District Bajaur and formally inaugurated the Information Technical Skills Training Center at Qadafi, Tehsil Utmankhel.

The project was established under the mega IT project of “Digital Connect” launched by the provincial government, for the youth of merged districts. During his visit, the caretaker minister also took briefings at district headquarters Khar, from the administration, police and line departments on the overall situation of administrative affairs, law and order and development process in the district.

On this occasion, he also interacted with the local journalist community and the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Anwar Haq, District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamza Zahoor and other officers were also present.

During inauguration the IT Training Center established under the KP Information Technology board, the Caretaker Minister in his address to the ceremony composed by training participant students and local elders, said that the youth in the merged districts will be given IT skills training and an opportunity for them to work in the relevant sector avenues.

He added that such centers are being set up in seven districts as these districts remained behind other regions in digital literacy. He further said that this initiative has been started from Bajaur while such a training center is also ready in Orakzai and this project will be spread in other merged districts in which IT training will be given according to the needs of the market. Similarly separate arrangements have been made for women in these IT hubs, the Minister said.

He said that in the project, not only the facility of the training center has been provided, but facilitation for the youth under training to work together or create a project and an ICT community center to fulfill the ICT needs of these youth free of charge will also be available here.

Similarly, monthly stipend will also be given to these trainees. The Caretaker Minister expressed that this center will be the main source for the youth of Bajaur to start their own online and IT businesses and transfer their skills to others.

Earlier, on his way to Bajaur, the Caretaker Minister inspected the under-construction road from Dhando Sar to Pir Qila in Mohmand district and directed that special care should be taken in the quality of the construction of the road as it is the main highway of this area.

While getting briefings regarding district administration, police and other sectoral departments the minister gave a 10-day deadline to the district administration for completion of a small industrial estate in Bajaur.

He said that the issue of release of funds for the staff of outsourced hospitals in the merged districts is being resolved. The Caretaker Minister also sought information about the implementation of additional BS programs in the Bajaur Women's Degree College as per his instructions, while directing the Deputy Commissioner to look after the olive grafting project in the district for achieving better targets in a short period.

He directed the district administration to solve the problem of grievances, problems and disputes regarding mining in the district as soon as possible while also directing to provide a report in this regard.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Minister said that the Prime Minister has been approached several times regarding equipping the police of the merged districts with the necessary equipment.

Responding to a question from the journalist, the Caretaker Minister said that the financial merger of the merged districts is still incomplete because the funds for these areas come from the Federal government, however, the provincial government is in contact with the federal government in this regard to bring the funds for these areas such as it promised by the federal government at the time of merger.

He said that in this regard, the Prime Minister has agreed to form a committee to formulate the procedure.

