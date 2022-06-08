UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Inaugurates New Block In Agriculture Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KP Minister inaugurates new block in Agriculture Extension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Wednesday inaugurated the new admin block of the Directorate General of Agriculture Extension Wing, visited the memorial of students who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the Agriculture Service Academy in 2017.

On the occasion Secretary Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad, Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alamzeb Muhammad, Director General In Farm Water Management Javed Iqbal, Director General Fisheries Khusro Kaleem, Director General Livestock Ejaz Khan, Director General Sail Conservation Yasin Khan, Director General Extension Integrated Districts Murad Ali Khan, Director General Engineering Nazir Abbas, Director Agriculture Research Fazal Wahab, Chief Planning Officer Ahmed Saeed and other officers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that the annual budget for development of agriculture and prosperity of farmers and landlords has been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 160 billion.

"Pakistan is an agricultural country and therefore they are paying special attention to agricultural development,moreover people living in rural areas are mostly dependent on agriculture,he said." He said that the present provincial government was working for the development of agriculture and paying attention to projects worth billions of rupees A new building was inaugurated today at a cost of Rs 52 million.

It may be recalled that in 2017, terrorists attacked the Agriculture Service Academy, as a result of which 8 students and a security guard of the academy were martyred on the spot while 22 students were injured.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohib Ullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr paid tribute to the students who were martyred in the incident and laid flowers at the memorial.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Budget Agriculture May 2017 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

14 minutes ago
 Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

3 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

3 hours ago
 SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

4 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

5 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.