KP Minister inaugurates new block in Agriculture Extension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Wednesday inaugurated the new admin block of the Directorate General of Agriculture Extension Wing, visited the memorial of students who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the Agriculture Service Academy in 2017.

On the occasion Secretary Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad, Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alamzeb Muhammad, Director General In Farm Water Management Javed Iqbal, Director General Fisheries Khusro Kaleem, Director General Livestock Ejaz Khan, Director General Sail Conservation Yasin Khan, Director General Extension Integrated Districts Murad Ali Khan, Director General Engineering Nazir Abbas, Director Agriculture Research Fazal Wahab, Chief Planning Officer Ahmed Saeed and other officers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that the annual budget for development of agriculture and prosperity of farmers and landlords has been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 160 billion.

"Pakistan is an agricultural country and therefore they are paying special attention to agricultural development,moreover people living in rural areas are mostly dependent on agriculture,he said." He said that the present provincial government was working for the development of agriculture and paying attention to projects worth billions of rupees A new building was inaugurated today at a cost of Rs 52 million.

It may be recalled that in 2017, terrorists attacked the Agriculture Service Academy, as a result of which 8 students and a security guard of the academy were martyred on the spot while 22 students were injured.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohib Ullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr paid tribute to the students who were martyred in the incident and laid flowers at the memorial.