KP Minister inspects Gulbahar Underpass

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir Thursday inspected the Gulbahar Underpass of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and directed the cleaning of some stagnant water.

Talking on the occasion, he refuted negative news on media regarding BRT Gulbahar underpass. He said that BRT is a mega project wherein the occurrence minor faults happen.

However, he said that such defects would be overcome.

He said that BRT is a fair and transparent project that would be completed till June 2020. He said that they are going to a gift of mega project to the people of Peshawar and ruled out any kind of compromise on its quality and standard.

The provincial minister for transport said that there is not defect in the BRT underpass. Therefore, the media should avoid running such negative reports.