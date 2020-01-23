UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Inspects Gulbahar Underpass

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:38 PM

KP Minister inspects Gulbahar Underpass

KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir Thursday inspected the Gulbahar Underpass of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and directed the cleaning of some stagnant water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir Thursday inspected the Gulbahar Underpass of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and directed the cleaning of some stagnant water.

Talking on the occasion, he refuted negative news on media regarding BRT Gulbahar underpass. He said that BRT is a mega project wherein the occurrence minor faults happen.

However, he said that such defects would be overcome.

He said that BRT is a fair and transparent project that would be completed till June 2020. He said that they are going to a gift of mega project to the people of Peshawar and ruled out any kind of compromise on its quality and standard.

The provincial minister for transport said that there is not defect in the BRT underpass. Therefore, the media should avoid running such negative reports.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water June 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.