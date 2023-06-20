KP Minister inspects pace of work on irrigation sector projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Irrigation Minister Haji Fazl Elahi visited Warsak Left Bank System in district Khyber and inspected the pace of work on ongoing projects and related Kabul Canal Head and the Warsak system on the right bank of Kabul River

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Irrigation Minister Haji Fazl Elahi visited Warsak Left Bank System in district Khyber and inspected the pace of work on ongoing projects and related Kabul Canal Head and the Warsak system on the right bank of Kabul River.

Chief Engineer (South) Engineer Yasin Khan, and Superintending Engineer Peshawar Engineer Baatur Zaman Khan were also present along with the Provincial Irrigation Minister.

Executive Engineer Peshawar Canal Division Peshawar Engineer Saifullah Khan and Executive Engineer Warsak Canal Division Peshawar Engineer Mamreez Khan along with their staff gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Irrigation Minister.

The minister appreciated the progress of work with the operation/maintenance of infrastructure. While giving instructions, he said that the good work should be continued and the quality should be given full attention so that the Irrigation Department and the public can get the benefits.

Haji Fazal Elahi, in a briefing about the rehabilitation and reconstruction project of Warsak lift Bank Canal, was told that 78 percent of the project has been completed while the total estimated cost is Rs1129 million.

The current water flow from this canal is 45 cusecs which will increase to 70 cusecs after completion of the project. The Provincial Irrigation Minister was informed about the importance and usefulness of the project, the problems and challenges faced.

The minister said that canals should provide maximum benefit to the farmers.

Meanwhile, Provincial Irrigation Minister Haji Fazal Elahi visited the intake Head of Peshawar Canals where the flow of water was reviewed. Also, the Provincial Minister of Irrigation was informed in detail about the background and importance of Peshawar Canals.

Minister Irrigation further said that a wide area is irrigated by Peshawar Canals. Completion of the rehabilitation and construction project of Warsak Lift Bank Canal will provide more water for irrigation of a wide area.