KP minister inspects water conservation projects in Karak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan Wednesday inspected the rainwater conservation projects worth Rs14 billion being constructed under Pakistan's Agriculture Emergency Programme in Karak district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan Wednesday inspected the rainwater conservation projects worth Rs14 billion being constructed under Pakistan's Agriculture Emergency Programme in Karak district. The minister was accompanied by Shahid Khattak, Member National Assembly, Malik Qasim, former Provincial Adviser, Muhammad Israr, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Yaseen Khan, Director General Soil Conservation, Khurshid Afridi, Director General Water Management, Dr Alamzeb, Caretaker Director General Livestock, Rahmat-u-Din, Director General Agriculture merged district and Malik Ayaz, Director Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The� Minister scrutinized LAK-Kana mini Dam, Shaheedan Water reservoirs, Andi-Karak water reservoirs, and other rain-water conservation projects during� his visit to Karak.

The minister was briefed by DG Soil conservation Yaseen Khan that the concerned projects would enhance agricultural production by eliminating aridness in the area as well as greatly benefit fishing.� Director General Soil Conservation also told the minister that the concerned projects would be a great source for providing water to domestic uses and cattle.

The Minister told that the project would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon adding that the project would immensely benefit the well being of the people of the region.