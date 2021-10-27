KP Minister invites Turkish investors to invest in IT sector

KP Minister for Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), Atif Khan has invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan's IT sector and stressed on collaboration for the benefit of both brotherly countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), Atif Khan has invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan's IT sector and stressed on collaboration for the benefit of both brotherly countries.

He was addressing 'Pakistan Tech Summit' held at Istanbul, Turkey, said an official announcement issued on Wednesday.

The two-day event was participated by over 200 entrepreneurs, technology experts and sector leaders at the Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University in the Turkish metropolis.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan and Turkey have great potential and capacity to boost the IT sector through collaboration and both the countries can exploit and benefit from each other's expertise in the field.

He said that technology has diminished geographical boundaries and limitations and has transformed the whole world into a global village. He added that technology allowed a person to become a global citizen and offer countless opportunities to skilled and trained youth to compete in the international market.

He said that Pakistani exports in the information technology sector had increased by 47% last year.

Atif Khan said that 60% of Pakistan's population was youth around the age of 30 years and the government was focusing to channelize and utilize their skills.

Meanwhile, Atif Khan also met with president of Turkish Maarif Foundation, Dr Birol Akg and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.