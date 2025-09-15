Open Menu

KP Minister Lays Foundation Of Research Sub-station For Dhakki Dates

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal on Monday laid the foundation stone of the agricultural research sub-station Dhakki Khajoor Thaal in Shnawa Gudi Khel here.

Local elders, officials of the agriculture department and a large number of farmers attended the ceremony.

The project has been launched on the special directives of the Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in line with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

Funds have been approved by the provincial government under the Annual Development Program (ADP) scheme for the rehabilitation and expansion of agricultural research stations, covering sites in Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan.

“Dhakki Dates is a valuable asset of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Barakwal said in his address.

“This research center will help increase the yield of Dates and other crops, while providing farmers with opportunities to learn modern farming techniques.”

The minister said, the government was taking practical steps for the prosperity of farmers. “We want Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to set an example for the whole country in agricultural research and development,” he added.

According to Barakwal, the project would not only improve agricultural output and quality but also serve as a milestone in branding Dhakki Dates for international markets.

He told reporters that farmers were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and the government was mobilizing all possible resources to resolve their problems and increase their incomes.

Earlier, the minister formally laid the foundation stone of the center and offered Dua for its success.

