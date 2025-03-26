KP Minister Meena Khan Resigns From Key Party Position
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, has resigned from his key party position
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Higher education, Archives, and libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, has resigned from his key party position.
According to details, Meena Khan Afridi stepped down as the Central President of the Insaf Youth Wing. He stated that he resigned from the position following the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.
Afridi further explained that, as per party guidelines, government officials are not allowed to hold party positions.
On this occasion, he expressed gratitude to all party workers for their support during his tenure as the central president of the Insaf Youth Wing.
It is worth mentioning that earlier, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also removed from the party presidency. Later, he issued a statement to the media, confirming that he had resigned from the position following Imran Khan’s instructions.
Recent Stories
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new econom ..
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into ..
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects
Spring holidays announced for all KP schools
KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial ..6 minutes ago
-
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far6 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects6 minutes ago
-
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted6 minutes ago
-
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework6 minutes ago
-
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Taxila6 minutes ago
-
246 UCs in Karachi to be provided with fumigation machines: Mayor6 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condoles death of Naveed Akbar’s father6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in electoral process held6 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws, including four absconders, arrested in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan resigns from key party position6 minutes ago