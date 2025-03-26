Open Menu

KP Minister Meena Khan Resigns From Key Party Position

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, has resigned from his key party position

According to details, Meena Khan Afridi stepped down as the Central President of the Insaf Youth Wing. He stated that he resigned from the position following the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

According to details, Meena Khan Afridi stepped down as the Central President of the Insaf Youth Wing. He stated that he resigned from the position following the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Afridi further explained that, as per party guidelines, government officials are not allowed to hold party positions.

On this occasion, he expressed gratitude to all party workers for their support during his tenure as the central president of the Insaf Youth Wing.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also removed from the party presidency. Later, he issued a statement to the media, confirming that he had resigned from the position following Imran Khan’s instructions.

