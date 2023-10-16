KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of power transmission license

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr. Aamir Abdullah called on Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Waseem Mukhtar in federal capital Islamabad on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr. Aamir Abdullah called on Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Waseem Mukhtar in Federal capital Islamabad on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Head of Power Department KP-EZDMC, Aamir Marwat also accompanied the provincial minister.

During the meeting, license for electricity transmission to Rashakai Special Economic Zone and other NEPRA related problems for provision of electricity to industrial zones come under discussion and the provincial minister sought immediate and suitable steps for their resolution.

Speaking on this occasion, the caretaker minister said that with the establishment of Rashakai Special Economic Zone under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a new era of development and prosperity will usher in Pakistan.

He said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a mega project and symbol of Pakistan-China cooperation, which will bring economic prosperity and industrial revolution in the province.

The KP Minister for industries, Commerce and Technical education asked the Chairman NEPRA for issuance of electricity distribution license for the special economic zone as soon as possible and as well as the early disposing of the hearing of the electricity wheeling charges petition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response to the request of the provincial minister, the Chairman NEPRA expressed his consent to both matters and assured that the authority will extend full cooperation in this regard in every possible way.

It is worth mentioning that the provincial minister was briefed during his recent visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zone regarding issuance of license for power transmission and other NEPRA related problems and the Monday meeting with Chairman NEPRA was held in the same context.