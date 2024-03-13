Open Menu

KP Minister, MNA Visit DHQ Hospital Bannu

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 07:46 PM

KP minister, MNA visit DHQ hospital Bannu

Provincial Minister, Pukhtunyar Khan, MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah and DC Bannu, Shah Saud on Wednesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu where they inquired about the issues being faced by the patients and their attendants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister, Pukhtunyar Khan, MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah and DC Bannu, Shah Saud on Wednesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu where they inquired about the issues being faced by the patients and their attendants.

Additional Director of DHQ Hospital, Dr Muhammad Nauman gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

Briefly talking to the media, Provincial Minister Malik Pukhtunyar Khan said the government will ensure transparency in all the departments including the health sector and hoped that people would see a visible change in all the departments even during the month of Ramazan.

He said the provincial government was following a comprehensive strategy to provide all needed facilities of life to the people including the best healthcare cover.

