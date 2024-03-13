KP Minister, MNA Visit DHQ Hospital Bannu
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Provincial Minister, Pukhtunyar Khan, MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah and DC Bannu, Shah Saud on Wednesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu where they inquired about the issues being faced by the patients and their attendants
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister, Pukhtunyar Khan, MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah and DC Bannu, Shah Saud on Wednesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu where they inquired about the issues being faced by the patients and their attendants.
Additional Director of DHQ Hospital, Dr Muhammad Nauman gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.
Briefly talking to the media, Provincial Minister Malik Pukhtunyar Khan said the government will ensure transparency in all the departments including the health sector and hoped that people would see a visible change in all the departments even during the month of Ramazan.
He said the provincial government was following a comprehensive strategy to provide all needed facilities of life to the people including the best healthcare cover.
Recent Stories
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC9 minutes ago
-
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand8 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force8 minutes ago
-
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days8 minutes ago
-
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines12 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 1412 minutes ago
-
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients12 minutes ago
-
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.12 minutes ago
-
KATI membership renewal deadline March 31: Qandhari8 minutes ago
-
SFA, retailers to take action against milk adulteration unanimously8 minutes ago
-
Probe into Opposition Leader's 'breach of privilege' allegation directed8 minutes ago