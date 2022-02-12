KP Minister, MNA visit KTH, reviewed ongoing projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Health & Finance and PTI MNA Arbab Sher Ali Saturday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar

They reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects in hospital like development of 20 modular operation theaters and announced that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will formally inaugurate the Modular operation theatre in March 2022. They also visited new OPD areas, CSSD/laundry section and new operations theatres.

The Health Minister inaugurated the new setup of a CCTV room which has an IP based surveillance system for monitoring of the whole hospital activities to keep the hospital environment safe.

The Minister for Health and MNA has lauded the CSSD and laundry of Khyber Teaching Hospital is equipped with state of the art machinery which are one of its kind in the province.

Moreover, Khyber teaching hospital celebrates 225k covid-19 vaccinations completion. This moment was made memorable by the cake cutting ceremony & participation of board of governance chairman Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, KTH and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

They expressed satisfaction during their visit and appreciated the efforts of the management.