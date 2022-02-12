UrduPoint.com

KP Minister, MNA Visit KTH, Reviewed Ongoing Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 08:48 PM

KP Minister, MNA visit KTH, reviewed ongoing projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Health & Finance and PTI MNA Arbab Sher Ali Saturday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Health & Finance and PTI MNA Arbab Sher Ali Saturday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar.

They reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects in hospital like development of 20 modular operation theaters and announced that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will formally inaugurate the Modular operation theatre in March 2022. They also visited new OPD areas, CSSD/laundry section and new operations theatres.

The Health Minister inaugurated the new setup of a CCTV room which has an IP based surveillance system for monitoring of the whole hospital activities to keep the hospital environment safe.

The Minister for Health and MNA has lauded the CSSD and laundry of Khyber Teaching Hospital is equipped with state of the art machinery which are one of its kind in the province.

Moreover, Khyber teaching hospital celebrates 225k covid-19 vaccinations completion. This moment was made memorable by the cake cutting ceremony & participation of board of governance chairman Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, KTH and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

They expressed satisfaction during their visit and appreciated the efforts of the management.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit March Afridi

Recent Stories

All out efforts being made to provide quality heal ..

All out efforts being made to provide quality health facilities: Dr Yasmin

17 minutes ago
 Economy moving in right direction: Tarin

Economy moving in right direction: Tarin

18 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar condoles with Ali Zaidi

Usman Buzdar condoles with Ali Zaidi

18 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 7 more patients

Covid-19 claims 7 more patients

18 minutes ago
 10 more die of Corona, 941 new cases confirmed in ..

10 more die of Corona, 941 new cases confirmed in KP

18 minutes ago
 Russian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Security Iss ..

Russian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Security Issues of Mutual Interest - Minis ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>