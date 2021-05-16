KP Minister pays surprise visits to various hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra during Eidul Fitre holidays paid surprise visits to hospitals in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda and reviewed health facilities available in those health facilities.

According to an official handout issued here on Sunday, On first day of Eid Minister for health visited Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera wherein he inspected medical facilities available for patients.

He inspected Corona ICU, HDU, Medical Ward, Trauma and Casualty Department of the hospital in detail.

On this occasion, he along with the management of the hospital districted Eid gifts among patients, attendants and hospital staff.

He also appreciated the presence of staff on occasion of Eid and performing of their duties in better manner.

The provincial minister while inquiring after the health of patients also collected first hand information about arrangements and health facilities available in the hospital form them.

The minister also visited Khyber Teaching Hospital and reviewed steps taken for the provision of treatment for Corona patients in the hospital.

Similarly, he also paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Charsadda wherein though some doctors were present on duty. But, none of duty-roaster was found on duty.

The minister expressed strong anguish over the absence of doctors and directed immediate action on them.

The provincial minister also expressed dissatisfaction over cleanliness conditions in the hospitals and directed improvement in it with immediate effect. He further appropriate steps for installation of lights in the hospital.