UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Pays Surprise Visits To Various Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

KP Minister pays surprise visits to various hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra during Eidul Fitre holidays paid surprise visits to hospitals in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda and reviewed health facilities available in those health facilities.

According to an official handout issued here on Sunday, On first day of Eid Minister for health visited Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera wherein he inspected medical facilities available for patients.

He inspected Corona ICU, HDU, Medical Ward, Trauma and Casualty Department of the hospital in detail.

On this occasion, he along with the management of the hospital districted Eid gifts among patients, attendants and hospital staff.

He also appreciated the presence of staff on occasion of Eid and performing of their duties in better manner.

The provincial minister while inquiring after the health of patients also collected first hand information about arrangements and health facilities available in the hospital form them.

The minister also visited Khyber Teaching Hospital and reviewed steps taken for the provision of treatment for Corona patients in the hospital.

Similarly, he also paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Charsadda wherein though some doctors were present on duty. But, none of duty-roaster was found on duty.

The minister expressed strong anguish over the absence of doctors and directed immediate action on them.

The provincial minister also expressed dissatisfaction over cleanliness conditions in the hospitals and directed improvement in it with immediate effect. He further appropriate steps for installation of lights in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qazi Hussain Ahmad Holidays Visit Charsadda Nowshera Sunday

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

52 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

2 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

3 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.