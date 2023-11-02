KP Minister pledges financial support to Mental and General Hospital in Daddar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Communications, and Construction, Ahmad Jan Khan Thursday has pledged to contribute 50,000 rupees from his monthly salary to the Mental and General Hospital in Daddar, Mansehra.

This financial support is aimed at enhancing the hospital's services and providing better healthcare to the public.

The minister expressed these views during his visit to the Mental and General Hospital in Mansehra, where he inaugurated several essential facilities. These facilities included a solar system, a labor room, a dental clinic, and a new X-ray machine, all funded by the hospital management committee.

In addition to his commitment to healthcare, Minister Ahmad Jan Khan emphasized the importance of promoting tourism in the picturesque Swarn Valley. He highlighted the potential benefits, including increased employment opportunities for residents and positive economic growth for the region.

To facilitate tourism development, he stressed the need for improved road infrastructure and proposed the construction of the Naran to Mansehra Road. This road would not only play a pivotal role in promoting tourism but also serve as an alternative route in case of road closures.

The event was attended by Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada from ARD Health Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Dr. Sadiq MS Mental and General Hospital, representatives from the District Health Office (DHO), and officials from CNW Mansehra.

Minister Ahmad Jan Khan commended the dedication of Dr. Faisal Khanzada and pledged to meet the hospital's requirements under his supervision. He acknowledged the hospital's current excellent condition and assured that the government would take all necessary steps to fully equip it for patient care.