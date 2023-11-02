Open Menu

KP Minister Pledges Financial Support To Mental And General Hospital In Daddar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

KP Minister pledges financial support to Mental and General Hospital in Daddar

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Communications, and Construction, Ahmad Jan Khan Thursday has pledged to contribute 50,000 rupees from his monthly salary to the Mental and General Hospital in Daddar, Mansehra.

This financial support is aimed at enhancing the hospital's services and providing better healthcare to the public.

The minister expressed these views during his visit to the Mental and General Hospital in Mansehra, where he inaugurated several essential facilities. These facilities included a solar system, a labor room, a dental clinic, and a new X-ray machine, all funded by the hospital management committee.

In addition to his commitment to healthcare, Minister Ahmad Jan Khan emphasized the importance of promoting tourism in the picturesque Swarn Valley. He highlighted the potential benefits, including increased employment opportunities for residents and positive economic growth for the region.

To facilitate tourism development, he stressed the need for improved road infrastructure and proposed the construction of the Naran to Mansehra Road. This road would not only play a pivotal role in promoting tourism but also serve as an alternative route in case of road closures.

The event was attended by Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada from ARD Health Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Dr. Sadiq MS Mental and General Hospital, representatives from the District Health Office (DHO), and officials from CNW Mansehra.

Minister Ahmad Jan Khan commended the dedication of Dr. Faisal Khanzada and pledged to meet the hospital's requirements under his supervision. He acknowledged the hospital's current excellent condition and assured that the government would take all necessary steps to fully equip it for patient care.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Mansehra Shah Faisal Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

39 minutes ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

54 minutes ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

54 minutes ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

1 hour ago
IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

1 hour ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

1 hour ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan