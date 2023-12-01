KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Ahmad Jan on Friday declared the priority of connecting all districts in Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, through a modern road network linked to the national market.

In a meeting with National Highway Authority (NHA) officials in Abbottabad, the minister underscored the importance of enhancing local employment opportunities in the region. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam and officials from various departments.

Addressing the impact of climate change and other challenges on Abbottabad's aesthetics, he stressed the necessity for collective efforts to address these issues and preserve the city's environmental atmosphere.

Despite economic challenges, the minister expressed optimism, attributing positive signs of financial improvement to the stringent measures implemented by the provincial government.

Highlighting the government's commitment to a self-sufficiency policy, he emphasized the tangible financial benefits resulting from this approach. While issuing directives to the divisional and district administration in Abbottabad, particularly in the realm of irrigation, the minister underscored the importance of effective coordination among all departments.

He expressed confidence that through effective management and the implementation of sound policies, the province can navigate and control the challenges it faces.

Discussing transportation improvements in the Hazara Division, Ahmad Jan revealed ongoing efforts to integrate the interchange at Nowshera and Abbottabad to facilitate public services. Additionally, plans are also underway to connect the vegetable market to the interchange, ensuring that locally produced goods reach the national market.