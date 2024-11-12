KP Minister, PTI chief inaugurate Admn Block of Girls’ Hostel at University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) KP Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan and chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan MNA the newly constructed Jinnah Administration Block and Hazrat Fatima (SA) Girls Hostel at University of Buner on Tuesday.

The construction of these projects has cost Rs 223.8 million and Rs 126.118 million respectively.

With the construction of these facilities the University of Buner has been equipped with modern facilities in head of infrastructure.

Besides, the local leadership of PTI, former candidate for National Assembly, Kamran Khan and Vice Chancellor, other administrative officers of the university were also present on the occasion.

On arrival at the University, Vice Chancellor Saiful islam and other staff members welcomed the PTI Chairman and the Provincial Minister and welcomed them to the University. A detailed presentation was also given to the two guests by the University.

They were informed about the facilities available in the university, teaching activities and challenges.

He also provided information regarding the fulfilment of certain requirements for the university.

Speaking on this occasion, the provincial minister assured full cooperation to the management of the university said that he will raise his voice at every forum for the improvement of the university.

The provincial minister said that even before his efforts, the provincial government has provided a grant of 70 million rupees for the University of Buner and vowed to continue efforts to support this university.

He said that the project of University of Buner is the achievement of the previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which has been established in this area for the educational facility of the people here.

He said that our effort will be the emergence of this university as a standard and modern educational institution, saying the provision of quality education and infrastructure facilities in it is the top priority of their government.