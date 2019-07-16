KP Minister raids Civil Secretariat canteen

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi here on Tuesday conducted raid on the canteen of the Civil Secretariat and checked the food items.

During the surprise visit, he found 190 grams roti was being sold 178 grams and similarly instead of the official price of Rs.

15 roti was being sold Rs 20 in violation of official price list.

The provincial minister expressed anguish over the matter and directed the concerned officers of Food Department for taking immediate action.

The provincial minister while checking the prices and quality of the items available in the canteen said stern legal action would be taken against the violators of fixed rates and weight of roti.