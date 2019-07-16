UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Raids Civil Secretariat Canteen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

KP Minister raids Civil Secretariat canteen

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi here on Tuesday conducted raid on the canteen of the Civil Secretariat and checked the food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi here on Tuesday conducted raid on the canteen of the Civil Secretariat and checked the food items.

During the surprise visit, he found 190 grams roti was being sold 178 grams and similarly instead of the official price of Rs.

15 roti was being sold Rs 20 in violation of official price list.

The provincial minister expressed anguish over the matter and directed the concerned officers of Food Department for taking immediate action.

The provincial minister while checking the prices and quality of the items available in the canteen said stern legal action would be taken against the violators of fixed rates and weight of roti.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Price Weight

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

16 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

1 hour ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

1 hour ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.