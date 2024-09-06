Open Menu

KP Minister, Religious Scholars Inaugurate Anti Polio Vaccination Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KP Minister, religious scholars inaugurate anti polio vaccination drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Awqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri along with prominent religious scholars of the province had formally kicked off the anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 to vaccinate over 6.425 million children under five years of age in the province.

Sahibzada Adnan Qadri said that the first phase of this anti-polio campaign would be carried out in 27 specific districts including Bannu District, North Waziristan, South Waziristan Upper, South Waziristan Lower, Malakand, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Lower , Chitral Upper, Bajaur, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Abbottabad, Haripur and all the districts of Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat divisions wherein as many as 5.754 million children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Similarly, during the second phase of the drive, which was scheduled for September 23, more than 672,000 children would be vaccinated against polio.

He said that 35,259 teams of trained polio workers, including 24,862 mobile teams, 7,300 observers, 1,724 fixed teams, 1,245 transit teams and 128 roaming teams have been constituted to administer anti polio drops to the target population of children.

Apart from this, 7,175 area in-charges have been appointed to fully supervise these teams to ensure that all children in their respective areas are vaccinated against polio, he said adding that about 50,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security of the polio teams during the campaign.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Polio Abbottabad Swat Mobile Kohat Mardan Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand September All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

19 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

21 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan