KP Minister Reviews Relief Efforts In Buner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, visited the flood-affected areas of Ganshal, Jabagai and Ganshal Maira in district Buner on Saturday.

During the visit, he inspected the relief camps established for the affectees, reviewed the facilities being provided, interacted with the local population, and listened to their concerns.

On the occasion, the provincial minister also distributed compensation cheques among the affected families and supervised the ongoing rescue operation for three missing persons in the area. He held meetings with the rescue teams and local volunteers, acknowledging and appreciating their dedicated services.

Speaking to the people, the Provincial Minister said that in this difficult time, they were standing shoulder to shoulder with the people and on the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all possible measures were being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He added that he was personally monitoring the entire process to ensure that the needs of the affected families were addressed promptly and comprehensively.

The minister further stated that the government would never leave the people alone in their time of distress and would continue to stand by them until their complete rehabilitation.

