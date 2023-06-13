UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Sanwal Directs WSSCA To Address Issues

KP Minister Sanwal directs WSSCA to address issues

KP Minister Local Government and Rural Development, Sanwal Nazeer Advocate Tuesday while appreciating the performance of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), directed to address the prevailing issues and visited the office also

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):KP Minister Local Government and Rural Development, Sanwal Nazeer Advocate Tuesday while appreciating the performance of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), directed to address the prevailing issues and visited the office also.

He expressed these views during his visit to WSSC Abbottabad. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed, and Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yousuf welcomed him at the office.

According to the information, the Minister of Local Government, Sanwal Nazeer Advocate during his visit to the WSSCA introduced him to the officers and board members and mentioned that the Board is fully functional and is committed to providing municipal services to the city's citizens through people-friendly policies.

The Chief Executive Officer WSSC Engineer Rehan Yousuf also briefed the Minister about the performance of the department, future planning and ongoing challenges.

The CEO of WSSCA informed the Minister that the company's revenue has increased from 14 million to 84 million and by improving the municipal services fulfilled the challenge of waste collection and increased it from 45% to 100%.

Chief Financial Officer Tania Jadoon briefed the Minister of Local Government about the budget and expenditures for the year 2022-23.

The Minister of Local Government, On this occasion, Board Members of the Board of Directors, Zulfiqar Ahmed Sadozai, Rashid Javaid, Ejaz Rahim (Regional Municipal Officer Hazara), and Syeda Rabia Sultana, were also present.

