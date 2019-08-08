UrduPoint.com
KP Minister Stresses Timely Completion Of Community Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:18 AM

KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Shahram Khan Tarakai has stressed the implementation of community projects with timely availability of adequate funds and provision of quality technical support

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Shahram Khan Tarakai has stressed the implementation of community projects with timely availability of adequate funds and provision of quality technical support.

He expressed these views while presiding over a progress review meeting of the Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme here on Wednesday.

The provincial minister said that they need to look beyond the traditional streets, pavement and drainage construction projects. We must remodel local development that fosters income generation, livelihood development and youth empowerment," he said.

During the progress review meeting of local government development programmes also attended by the officials of USAID funded Municipal Services Program and World Bank administered Southern Area Development Project, it was learnt that for the financial year 2019-20, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs.3.4 billion for the CDLD Programme.

With this allocation, a total of 1,602 community projects will be funded to be implemented by the communities in the 13 target districts.

"We must include livelihood projects under the CDLD portfolio in addition to the ongoing infrastructure projects," the minister added.

The minister was also briefed on the major implementation aspects of the CDLD Programme by the Secretary Local Government & Rural Development Department (Zahir Shah) and Team Leader of the CDLD Programme (Nadeem Bashir).

It was highlighted during the briefing that the disbursement of allocated funds and completion of all the ongoing projects remained their priorities. Minister reaffirmed his committed support and reassured playing his part for the CDLD Programme.

Highlighting the current progress of the CDLD Programme, the Minister was informed that so far 4,502 community projects were approved, including 869 women projects, at a total cost of Rs.5.4 billion.

Out of these, 2,391 community projects have already been completed which are benefitting more than 4.8 million community members, including 460,000 women. Another key progress highlight includes 1,549 village council development plans prepared with the direct participation of more than 113,000 community members in the programme target areas.

